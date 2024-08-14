Fatal Crash, SH79, Orari Bridge
Wednesday, 14 August 2024, 5:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a
serious crash on Orari Bridge/State Highway 79 north of
Geraldine.
The two-vehicle crash was reported to
Police around 8.30am.
The Serious Crash Unit has
examined the scene and enquiries into the crash are
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more