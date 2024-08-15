Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Drugs And Firearms Seized, Arrests Made, Ashburton

Thursday, 15 August 2024, 10:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Firearms seized. Photo/Supplied.
Cash seized. Photo/Supplied.

Detective Senior Sergeant Leigh Jenkins:

Ashburton Police charged two men and seized a significant quantity of firearms, drugs and cash following an operation in the town targeting illicit drugs.

Approximately $200,000 in cash, 14 firearms, 844 cannabis plants and 12.3 kilograms of cannabis head has been seized during the operation, as well as a substantial amount of equipment used for cannabis cultivation.

A 59-year-old man has been charged with supplying cannabis, cultivating cannabis, possession of cannabis for supply, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He is scheduled to reappear in Ashburton District Court on 9 September 2024.

A 55-year-old man has been charged with cultivating cannabis, conspiring to deal with cannabis, and selling or supplying a firearm to a non-licensed holder.

He is scheduled to appear in Ashburton District Court on 19 August 2024.

The investigation into this offending is ongoing and Police are not ruling out laying further charges as our enquiries continue.

