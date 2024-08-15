WARNING: Police Impersonators Scamming People Out Of Cash

Police are aware of reports emerging in several police districts where people have received a scam phone call from someone claiming to be a Police Officer.

Northland District Prevention Manager, Inspector Dean Robinson, is urging locals across the whole district to be alert to the scam.

The ‘officer’ will claim to be from a particular department, tell you that you have been a victim of fraud or a scam, and begin to try and obtain further financial information from you.

People have been directed to go to their bank and withdraw money for evidence of the supposed scam.

This is a scam – no legitimate Police Officer will ever ask you to hand over money, for any reason. If you want to establish if the officer is genuine, ask for the officer’s full details, then hang up, contact Policed on 105 and request someone to check for you.

Older members of our community are being targeted and Police urge anyone with older, vulnerable relatives or friends to make them aware of this activity.

Since early August, Police have had several instances of this being reported and we have made arrests in Auckland and Wellington.

Three people are currently before the courts in relation to scamming vulnerable people in the Auckland and Wellington Districts.

One of these, a 26-year-old UK national, has since been convicted of scamming more than $330,000 out of victims.

People will need to be vigilant because enquiries into reports of such scams are ongoing.

New Zealand Police will also never contact people seeking their banking details, card numbers, PIN, or passwords.

There are instances where legitimate Police Officers will contact you as part of their duties, but New Zealand Police will never ask you to withdraw money.

Remember:

• Police will never ask for details about your bank cards, PIN, or passwords over a phone call or even via email or text

• Trust your instincts, if something doesn't feel right, or is too good to be true, it probably isn’t; perhaps check in with a trusted friend or relative

• If you are uncertain or confused, ask for the officer’s details, hang up, contact 105 and request that officer contact you back

• Police aren’t in the business of offering prize money.

If you are in the unfortunate position of being a victim of a scam, please report the matter to Police.

Take the chance to upskill yourself on scam awareness, check for further information on the Netsafe website: https://netsafe.org.nz/

© Scoop Media

