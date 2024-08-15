Operation Tirade: Nearly 30 Methamphetamine Lollies Recovered Across Auckland

Police have now recovered more than 30 blocks of methamphetamine disguised as branded lollies.

Operation Tirade is continuing to investigate how these ‘lollies’ – branded as Rinda Pineapple - came to end up being donated to a food bank.

Overnight, a further 13 meth lollies were recovered in the Auckland region.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, of Auckland City CIB, says the public has responded strongly to the matter. “The investigation team acknowledges the information that has come through with people reporting they have some of the disguised lollies,” he says.

“Detectives have attended these reports overnight to secure the items and remove them from circulation.”

RECOVERIES REMAIN IN AUCKLAND REGION: Police can advise that at this point in the investigation the circulation of lollies appears to be within the Auckland region.

Six meth lollies were recovered from the Counties Manukau district last night, with a further seven recovered in Waitematā.

This brings the total amount located to 29.

“This is encouraging progress, but Operation Tirade is still working to establish exactly how many lollies may be in circulation,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

“Police will work quickly to secure any of the items out in the community, but equally part of the puzzle is working out how many may still be out there.”

Police have been notified of another child, from Glenfield, that was taken for precautionary medical checks.

“They had initially tasted the lolly and spat it out, but it is fortunate they did not require hospitalisation.”

HANDING IN IS THE BEST OPTION Operation Tirade is investigating one report made regarding someone attempting to sell one of the methamphetamine lollies online.

“Initial information is that this individual was attempting to sell it on Facebook Marketplace,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says

“We are taking this report very seriously, but enquiries are in the early stages.

“Dealing a Class A drug is a serious offence, and we will not tolerate this.”

Detective Inspector Baldwin says the right thing to do is hand in the items.

“Those who have inadvertently come into possession of these lollies through food parcels have done nothing wrong.

“I acknowledge those who have contacted us so quickly and helped us get these dangerous items out of circulation.”

WIDER INVESTIGATION ONGOING Detective Inspector Baldwin says other parts of the investigation are underway.

“We have made preliminary contact with the Rinda company in Malaysia and made some initial enquiries,” he says.

“They have been cooperative with our investigation, and we will work with them moving forward.”

Police are also working with partner agencies in New Zealand and abroad.

“We are keeping an open mind at this point about how the methamphetamine came to be packaged.

“One avenue of enquiry is importation into New Zealand, and part of our work will be to understand methodologies.”

WHAT TO DO If you have one of the Rinda branded items, contact 105 or 111 quoting the file number 240813/5919.

If you are concerned you may have consumed one of these lollies and are feeling unwell, go to your nearest healthcare provider urgently.

You can also call the national poison line on 0800 764 766.

