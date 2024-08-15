Tip Shop Opens In Central Wellington

Supplied/WCC

A new resource recovery centre for people to drop-off goods to be re-used, recycled or repaired has opened in Forresters Lane, Te Aro.

Offering services similar to the much-loved Tip Shop at the Southern Landfill, Te Aro Zero Waste is a central place where people can drop-off and buy secondhand goods, get help fixing things instead of throwing them out, and drop-off hard to recycle items like electronic gear, plastic and metal lids and batteries.

Te Aro Zero Waste is a partnership between Wellington City Council and the Sustainability Trust. It’s based in the Sustainability Trust’s Forresters Lane home, off Tory Street and a stone’s throw from Courtenay Place.

Wellington Deputy Mayor Laurie Foon says the opening is “really exciting news for Pōneke in becoming a zero-carbon, zero-waste capital.

“Getting to the Tip Shop at the Southern Landfill has been a barrier for many people who don’t drive, as you can’t cycle or walk there, but now there’s no excuse.

“Having a central-city facility means we can increase the current estimated 1000 tonnes diverted by the Tip Shop from landfill, as items can be dropped off easily for reuse, recycle and repair – and with minimal emissions too.

“Now we have Te Aro Zero Waste, it means we can build a stronger zero-waste culture in Pōneke. I know Wellingtonians are looking for more solutions to reduce waste and having more places to re-use, repair and recycle is a very big part of how we get there.”

Sustainability Trust Chief Executive Georgie Ferrari agrees, saying having this site in town means Wellingtonians have another option if they can’t make it to the Southern Landfill.

“Waste management is everyone’s responsibility. This partnership between the Trust, a community organisation, and the Council clearly demonstrates that we all have a part to play in reducing our waste.

“We’ll also continue to provide popular services like the RepairED repair café and Just Sew fixing events, and drop-offs for our curtain bank, and give people advice and resources to help them reduce how much they throw into the landfill.

“People will also be able to borrow, hire, or share things like sewing machines, tool kits or beeswax wrap kits, to help reduce waste.

“Te Aro Zero Waste is also committed to connecting the community, local businesses and organisations to services across the city that will support their waste minimisation. We need to rethink waste together,” adds Georgie.

The City Council’s Resource Recovery Manager, Shelali Shetty, says the new venture is exciting and a step towards making it easier for Wellingtonians to reduce and recycle their waste – one of the key objectives in the Council’s zero waste strategy.

“We have a core goal of reducing waste to landfill by 50 percent by 2030, but to do that we need to make it easier for people and businesses to recycle, resell, or repair things, instead of throwing them away.

“As well as all the services on offer at the new site, people can drop-off items to Te Aro Zero Waste which will be delivered to the Tip Shop at the Southern Landfill.”

Funding for the new centre comes from the waste minimisation component of landfill revenue and is not funded by rates. Up to $250,000 a year has been allocated to this project for three years.

“Come in for a kōrero, you’ll be surprised at how much difference changes in our daily habits can make,” says Georgie.

Te Aro Zero Waste is open Wednesday to Saturday 10am – 4pm.

© Scoop Media

