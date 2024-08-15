Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wet And Windy Weekend, With Colder Conditions To Follow

Thursday, 15 August 2024, 1:00 pm
Press Release: MetService

Covering period of Thursday 15 - Monday 19 August

After a spell of mid-week sunshine across Aotearoa, MetService is predicting a weekend of wet and windy weather, quickly followed by snowfall in inland parts of the South Island and a shift to colder temperatures. This change comes as a northwesterly flow brings warmer conditions to the east of the country over the next few days.

Saturday is expected to get wetter as the day goes on for the North Island as a weather system connected to a low pressure system in the Tasman Sea approaches.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane advises, “Any outdoor activities would be best done in the morning. By the afternoon and evening, rain will spread across the island, reaching Tairāwhiti/Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, and Wairarapa in the evening. While the rain will be widespread, the heaviest accumulations are expected in localised, mostly elevated areas.” The top of the South Island is also set to receive rain as the weather system advances.

“How far south the rain reaches will depend on the movement of the low pressure system. Tasman, Buller, and Marlborough look likely to see rain, and anything further south is still to play for,” adds Makgabutlane.

Thursday and Friday will see breezy westerlies across much of the country, but by Saturday afternoon, these will shift to blustery northerly winds. The eastern, central, and lower North Island, in particular, can expect a gusty weekend.

“Keep an eye out for any further Watches or Warnings in the coming days, in addition to the Heavy Rain Watches currently in place,” advises Makgabutlane.

After a brief reprieve early Sunday morning, another pulse of rain is expected to sweep across the North Island, with rain extending to parts of the South Island as well. From Sunday afternoon and into Monday, colder, showery southwesterlies bring the possibility of snowfall to inland areas of the South Island.

“This is an early heads up to farmers with young stock, as well as road users who might be traveling along some of those elevated roads and mountain passes. Into next week, however, there is a chance the snow could go down to lower levels for places like Southland and Otago,” says Makgabutlane.

While the South Island gets plunged back down to cold temperatures by the end of the weekend, the east of the North Island will see a period of warmer-than-average temperatures from Thursday to Sunday, ranging from 17 to 21°C.

“Although these temperatures are reminiscent of warmer seasons, the combination of cloud, rain, and wind will remind us that winter isn't over just yet,” Makgabutlane concludes.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 