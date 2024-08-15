Overdue Fines Removed In New Chapter For Queenstown Lakes District Libraries

Libraries in the Queenstown Lakes District have announced the introduction of a fine-free model, removing overdue fines for all users to help eliminate financial barriers and encourage even greater accessibility to all library resources.

Queenstown Lakes District Council District Librarian, Sue Gwilliam shared her excitement at the change, noting the removal of fines would ensure more people could access the extensive range of library services, without the worry of overdue fines. Fines accumulated before Monday 1 July 2024 have also been wiped from all library member accounts in the district.

“This is a significant moment for libraries throughout the Queenstown Lakes and a big step towards making these vital community spaces more inclusive and supportive of residents and visitors to the district,” said Ms Gwilliam.

“We’ve previously employed a fine-free policy for children and senior borrower categories, and the decision to expand this comes off the back of a successful trial of the policy in 2022 which resulted in an 87% increase in children’s membership”

The new fine-free policy means items will no longer accrue late fees, however, Ms Gwilliam noted that patrons should continue to be mindful of due dates. Emails will continue to be sent to remind borrowers to renew or return overdue items to ensure the collections are available to all. Fees will continue to be applied in the event an item is damaged or lost, helping to maintain responsible borrowing while making Library resources as accessible as possible to everyone.

“Fines often disproportionately affect those who need our services the most, and we know the majority of our users don’t borrow a book with the intention of keeping it beyond its due date,” said Ms Gwilliam. “The new policy will encourage people to come back to the library and inspire new borrowers to join and delight in what our libraries have to offer.”

For more information on the range of services and facilities available at QLDC’s Libraries, where your local library branch is, and the fine-free policy head to the libraries new website.

