Council Committee Structure Confirmed

Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale has implemented a committee structure for Tauranga City Council which will provide “sound governance and the agile, informed and engaged leadership needed to maintain the city’s progress”.

A report setting out the new structure was adopted today (15 August) at the new Council’s first business meeting. In addition to the full Council, all Councillors will be members of the Vision, Planning, Growth and Environment Committee and the Project Planning and Monitoring Committee. Other committees include the Community, Transparency and Engagement Committee; Accountability, Performance and Finance Committee; and Audit and Risk Committee.

“Our team of 10 is committed to making good decisions which will make Tauranga an even better place to live, work, learn and play and I believe the committee structure we have adopted will help us realise the ambition of being the best city in Aotearoa New Zealand,” Mahé says.

“As a council, the whole elected member team will be responsible for providing effective and efficient governance of the city and enabling informed leadership, advocacy and facilitation on behalf of our community.”

The Vision, Planning, Growth and Environment Committee will be chaired by Councillor Marten Rozeboom and its role will include: consideration of strategic issues and opportunities; deciding upon strategic responses at a city, subregional, regional and national level; ensuring there is sufficient housing supply and choice to meet current and future needs; ensuring that Tauranga’s urban form contributes to sustainable, vibrant and connected communities; achieving measurable improvements in transport system outcomes; enabling urban centres to thrive; ensuring that council and partner investments in the city’s built environment are economically and environmentally resilient and sustainable; and working with key partners to enhance, protect and restore the wellbeing of our natural environment and harbour.

The Project Planning and Monitoring Committee will be chaired by Councillor Rod Taylor and will be charged with ensuring that approved projects are effectively planned and delivered and provide value for money for the community.

Meanwhile, the Community, Transparency and Engagement Committee (to be chaired by Councillor Kevin Schuler) will ensure community involvement, awareness and support for council projects, proposals, initiatives and services; review and monitor the council’s policy and bylaw framework to ensure it provides good outcomes for the city; and monitor council-funded delivery by community-led organisations.

The Accountability, Performance and Finance Committee (to be chaired by Deputy Mayor Jen Scoular) will provide leadership and advice relating to council’s financial position, financial management practices and strategic and financial opportunities; as well as monitoring financial and non-financial council performance and the performance of the Chief Executive.

The Audit and Risk Committee (independent Chair to be appointed) will advise the council with regard to its responsibilities for health and safety, risk management, internal control and financial management practices, and the frameworks which ensure there are robust processes for safeguarding council staff and assets.

“In developing this structure to align with the priorities of our Council, I sought feedback from my fellow elected members and advice from others internally and externally with specific expertise in governance disciplines,” Mahé concludes. “While I believe this approach will be fit-for-purpose, as a governance team, it’s our role to monitor its effectiveness in practice and that will be an ongoing focus for elected members.”

© Scoop Media

