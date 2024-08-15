Road Open, Police Appealing For Information, Kennedy Road, Napier

Kennedy Road and State Highway 50 in Pirimani, Napier has reopened after an incident at the Expressway overpass.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident at around 10.50am.

If you have any information, please contact Police on 105 referencing event number P059653637, or visit your nearest Police station.

