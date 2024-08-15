Road Open, Police Appealing For Information, Kennedy Road, Napier
Thursday, 15 August 2024, 2:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Kennedy Road and State Highway 50 in Pirimani, Napier has
reopened after an incident at the Expressway
overpass.
Police would like to hear from anyone who
may have witnessed the incident at around 10.50am.
If
you have any information, please contact Police on 105
referencing event number P059653637, or visit your nearest
Police
station.
© Scoop Media
