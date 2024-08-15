60 Charges Laid Following Spate Of Vehicle Thefts, North Canterbury

Six young people are facing 60 charges in court following a spate of vehicle break-ins across Rangiora and the surrounding Waimakariri area.

North Canterbury Police became laser focused on identifying and apprehending those responsible after seeing the number of vehicle thefts on the rise from April into May.

Extensive enquires led to three search warrants being executed within the North Canterbury area, and the identification of a group of young people involved. At one address, 22 stolen ignition barrels were recovered, between June and July.

Six young people have now been charged and will appear before the Christchurch Youth Court in due course.

Senior Sergeant Stephen McDaniel, Waimakariri and Hurunui Response Manager expressed the community's frustration: "The impact of these crimes goes beyond the physical loss of property. They are eroding the sense of safety that our residents deserve. We will continue to work diligently to identify and apprehend those responsible and hold them to account."

Police are urging all vehicle owners to take additional precautions to secure their vehicles, such as locking doors, removing valuables from sight, and parking in well-lit areas. Police are also calling on the community to report any suspicious behaviour or activities as they happen as it allows Police to investigate them in a timely manner.

To report information to Police you can call 105 or go online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 to make a non-emergency report. If it's happening now, or someone’s in danger, call 111 now.

