Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

60 Charges Laid Following Spate Of Vehicle Thefts, North Canterbury

Thursday, 15 August 2024, 3:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Six young people are facing 60 charges in court following a spate of vehicle break-ins across Rangiora and the surrounding Waimakariri area.

North Canterbury Police became laser focused on identifying and apprehending those responsible after seeing the number of vehicle thefts on the rise from April into May.

Extensive enquires led to three search warrants being executed within the North Canterbury area, and the identification of a group of young people involved. At one address, 22 stolen ignition barrels were recovered, between June and July.

Six young people have now been charged and will appear before the Christchurch Youth Court in due course.

Senior Sergeant Stephen McDaniel, Waimakariri and Hurunui Response Manager expressed the community's frustration: "The impact of these crimes goes beyond the physical loss of property. They are eroding the sense of safety that our residents deserve. We will continue to work diligently to identify and apprehend those responsible and hold them to account."

Police are urging all vehicle owners to take additional precautions to secure their vehicles, such as locking doors, removing valuables from sight, and parking in well-lit areas. Police are also calling on the community to report any suspicious behaviour or activities as they happen as it allows Police to investigate them in a timely manner.

To report information to Police you can call 105 or go online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 to make a non-emergency report. If it's happening now, or someone’s in danger, call 111 now.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 