Former Airport Baggage Handlers Jailed For Their Part In Drugs Case

Customs finds methamphetamine in a backpack. (Photo/Supplied)

Customs’ seizure of 4.6 kilograms of methamphetamine in an unclaimed backpack at Auckland Airport in 2022 has resulted in sentences of imprisonment for two men.

The men, aged 24 and 20 years old, were jointly convicted for attempting to possess methamphetamine for supply. They were sentenced to three-years-and-three months and two-years-and-nine-months jail respectively in the Manukau District Court today.

Customs found the drugs hidden in a backpack, which had arrived on a flight from Los Angeles in November 2022. Both men, who were employed as baggage handlers at the time, were noticed acting suspiciously around a collection of unclaimed luggage.

Following an x-ray and search, 4.6 kilograms of methamphetamine was found inside the backpack. At the time, the seizure was estimated to have a street value of up to $874,000 and prevented up to $5.1 million social harm and economic cost to New Zealand.

A crystal of methamphetamine located in the 4.6 kilograms seizure at Auckland Airport (Photo/Supplied)

Customs Investigations Manager, Dominic Adams, says this case is a clear warning about the risks people face when they are willing to abuse the trust and access, they are given to work at the border – there are many eyes watching.

“Customs and our border and industry partners are always on the lookout for the signs of suspicious behaviour from travellers and those trusted to work in secure areas.

“We also receive useful information from the public who notice unusual and suspicious behaviour and report it to us. Everyone can help play a part to protect our communities from the devastating harm caused by methamphetamine,” Mr Adams says.

There is more information on what to look out for at: customs.govt.nz/report

If you know or suspect someone may be involved in drug smuggling, call Customs on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) confidentially, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

