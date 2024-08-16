Keeping Safe This Whitebaiting Season

(Photo/Supplied)

DOC is urging whitebaiters to have fun down at the river, follow the rules, and keep themselves and freshwater habitats safe as the whitebaiting season kicks off.

The whitebaiting season takes place from 1 September to 30 October. Whitebaiting rules are available at www.doc.govt.nz/whitebaiting.

DOC Freshwater Species Manager Emily Funnell says it’s always great to see communities enjoying whitebaiting together and catching themselves enough for a feed.

“Whitebaiting is such an important recreational pastime in Aotearoa. The rules are in place to ensure everyone can make the most of the season in a way that’s fair, safe, and protects the fishery for future generations.

“This year, we’re encouraging whitebaiters to think about safety. Whether you are scooping for whitebait in the surf, parked up on the riverbank, or whitebaiting from a stand, it’s important to be water safe.”

Whitebaiting safety tips:

Don’t fish from wet rocks – waves are likely to wash over them.

Wear a life jacket and wader belt.

Carry two waterproof communication devices at all times, such as a mobile phone in a waterproof bag, a VHF radio, or a distress beacon.

Fish with a mate who knows the area, and share any plans and expected time of return with a trusted person. Ask them to look for you at your expected location and to call 111 if you don’t return.

Whitebaiting can be dangerous. Between 2019-2023, four people drowned while whitebaiting. These preventable deaths occurred in both the South and North Islands, and none of the victims wore lifejackets.

Emily says biosecurity is another consideration for whitebaiters.

“No matter where you whitebait, be sure to follow Biosecurity New Zealand’s updated Check, Clean, Dry advice.

“As an extra precautionary measure, if you are fishing in the Waikato, stick to whitebaiting in only one river for the season to reduce the risk of your gear and waders spreading invasive gold clam.

“Four of the six species fished as whitebait are either threatened or at risk of extinction. By following the whitebaiting rules and Check Clean Dry advice, you’re helping take the pressure off whitebait species and their habitat,” says Emily.

Email whitebait@doc.govt.nz for brochures summarising the whitebaiting regulations.

Visit Water Safety NZ’s website for practical information about keeping safe near, in or on the water: www.watersafetynz.org.

Visit Biosecurity New Zealand’s website for up-to-date Check, Clean, Dry information on freshwater gold clam: www.biosecurity.govt.nz/clam.

