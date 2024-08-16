Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Police Presence In Whakatu - Cordoned Area Refined

Friday, 16 August 2024, 11:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Work is ongoing in Whakatu to locate a person of interest.

The cordoned area has been refined, and is restricted to Station Road, Railway Road, and State Highway 51, and the area within those three intersections.

People outside this area are able to go about their business without restrictions.

© Scoop Media

