Police Presence In Whakatu - Cordoned Area Refined
Friday, 16 August 2024, 11:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Work is ongoing in Whakatu to locate a person of
interest.
The cordoned area has been refined, and is
restricted to Station Road, Railway Road, and State Highway
51, and the area within those three
intersections.
People outside this area are able to go
about their business without
restrictions.
