Distinctively South Dunedin: A Library Design Of Identity

A state-of-the-art design of the new South Dunedin Library and Community Complex celebrates the distinctive identity of the area and acknowledges its past, present and future.

Concept art of the new South Dunedin Library and Community Complex as viewed from King Edward Street (Image/Supplied)

New images of the exterior design for the South Dunedin Library and Community Complex have just been made public. The Dunedin City Council (DCC) partnered with Positive Property Limited to create a vibrant community hub and new library in South Dunedin. While construction of the new library complex at King Edward Street is ongoing, mana whenua owned organisation Aukaha and local architects Baker Garden have collaborated to design the building exterior, which has just been released.

The recently unveiled artwork depicts tuna (eel) on the outside window glazing acknowledging the history and culture of South Dunedin.

Aukaha’s mana whenua panellist Dr Megan Potiki, whose research supported the design work, says South Dunedin was once an estuarine abundant with shellfish, fish, birds and particularly tuna, and was where tuna was harvested.

“South Dunedin’s original name is Kaituna. Tuna were an incredibly important food source for our ancestors, and Kaituna was a location where they did that – hence the importance of including it in the design.”

Renowned artists Ephraim Russell (Kāi Tahu) and Michael Tuffery (Samoa, Rarotonga, Ma’ohi Tahiti) worked with Aukaha to develop the stunning exterior designs that wrap around the building to celebrate the diverse community of South Dunedin, while reminding us of the importance of knowledge, climate change and mahika kai (food gathering practices and locations).

“Tuna are also a key theme in Polynesian stories across the Pacific. Working with Michael Tuffery has enabled us to draw on Pasifika art and reflect the whanaukataka (familial ties) within our South Pacific cultures,” says Dr Potiki.

Dunedin City Mayor Jules Radich says he is impressed by the quality of the design and is delighted with the cultural narrative underpinning the importance of tuna and the new library’s place in South Dunedin.

“It has been a great pleasure working with mana whenua to ensure that South Dunedin’s story and unique identity is acknowledged and celebrated in this way.”

Those that have been shown the initial concept artwork at community hui have been really impressed and excited about how it is shaping up. There has been a lot of positive feedback from everyone, Mr Radich says.

“The new library and community complex is a great example of the council working with the community and mana whenua. I am proud to see this unique collaboration coming into fruition.”

Mr Radich says he is delighted that work is on track to deliver this valuable resource that comes with a rich identity and story.

DCC General Manager Arts, Culture and Recreation Jeanette Wikaira says the people of South Dunedin have long advocated for a new library and community space in their local area that meets their unique needs.

“We have consulted with various stakeholder groups to help with the design process and shape what the library will offer,” she says.

The South Dunedin Library and Community Complex will feature a modern and accessible library and DCC service centre, as well as new facilities for community use including meeting rooms, a maker space, and a recording studio.

The project is on track to be open mid-2025 and budgeted to cost about $22 million.

