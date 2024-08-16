Pasifika Community Leader Receives Special NZDF Commendation

Brian Pulefolau’s tireless effort to serve his people and the Pasifika community in south Auckland is already highly regarded, and he has won significant recognition for his volunteering work over the years.

Now, his efforts to serve his country as the Supervisor of Security Guard Forces at Papakura Military Camp have also been recognised by the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF).

Brian Pulefolau is awarded the Commendation for Exceptional Leadership of the Security Guard Force by Brigadier Rob Krushka (Photo/Supplied)

In awarding a Commendation for Exceptional Leadership, Brigadier Rob Krushka, said Mr Pulefolau exemplified everything the Defence Force desired in its people.

“He is an inspirational symbol of professionalism and dedication to duty, upholding the finest traditions and championing the values of the New Zealand Defence Force. He is a great ambassador, and a proud member, of the Security Guard Force leadership,” said Brigadier Krushka.

Mr Pulefolau, of Niuean descent, started working for the NZDF in 2013 and has held a number of roles across Defence Security. He’s been in his current position as Supervisor of Security Guard Forces at the south Auckland camp since 2018.

Along with his team, he is responsible for providing camp security, which includes duties such as visitor bookings, maintaining emergency administration, escorting emergency services to affected areas, monitoring alarms and ensuring his team is well-trained.

Mr Pulefolau has also implemented several healthy lifestyle initiatives at the camp; from physical fitness and healthy eating programmes to financial wellness training.

The programmes he has helped implement have resulted in positive long-term wellbeing and health benefits for not only his staff, but their families as well; several of his staff have also purchased their first homes.

“I really care about my team and hope to make a difference outside of the parameters of my everyday job,” Mr Pulefolau said.

“I teach a variety of life skills - such as fishing - to my team, using recycled rods and reels from soldiers who have left. We have caught plenty of snapper and kahawai.”

Not only is he a leader on camp, but he also serves the greater Pasifika community in Auckland, across New Zealand and overseas.

Born and raised in Manurewa, he freely gives his time and effort outside of his NZDF work, something recognised by Brigadier Krushka.

“He is a caring and dedicated father to his family and an active participant in his local community, church group and sports teams as well as the wider Pasifika community,” said Brigadier Krushka.

Mr Pulefolau also runs initiatives to send recycled items to the Pacific.

“I’ve initiated the recycling of soldiers’ civilian clothing from going into the land fill and sending them to Fiji, as well as recycling building materials and sending the resources to Tonga to help build houses destroyed by cyclones,” he said.

Alongside his wife Betty, they co-founded the Pasifika Autism Support Group, giving Pasifika parents and carers a place to meet and connect with others who support family members living on the autistic spectrum, and bringing further awareness to neurodiversity in the Pasifika community.

Mr Pulefolau was awarded a volunteer of the year award by Autism New Zealand in 2016.

© Scoop Media

