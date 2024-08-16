Roadworks To Build Raumati Resilience

This spring Kāpiti Coast District Council will be resurfacing or completely rebuilding sections of Raumati Rd.

Work is scheduled for September and October and will see around 65 percent of the road repaired. Some initial work will begin during August.

Council Group Manager Infrastructure and Asset Management Sean Mallon says work is needed on one of Kāpiti’s major connectors.

Raumati Rd Roadworks 2024 (Photo/Supplied)

“Raumati Rd is showing signs of fatigue and the time has come for some major work,” Mr Mallon says.

“We’ll be resurfacing much of the eastern part of the road and doing a deeper repair job on approximately 130m of the road outside Raumati Beach School.

“A detailed work programme will be available soon, but we wanted to give the community early notice that this work is coming and will bring with it some inevitable disruption.

“During the work window there will be times when detours will be in place, or we’ll have stop/go traffic management running.

“This is to keep motorists and the construction team safe and allow the work to be completed as safely and quickly as possible.

“We’ll keep the community updated as work progresses and how things are changing, and ask that people plan their journeys ahead and allow some extra time to get around.”

Mr Mallon says once work is complete the road will be in great condition.

“It’s important we do this work to ensure we have a safe and resilient road for many years to come – the long-term benefit will definitely outweigh the short-term disruption.”

The work is being done now ahead of the busy summer season. If for any reason work cannot be completed in the spring window it will be deferred until March/April 2025.

Visit kapiticoast.govt.nz/RaumatiRoad for project updates.

