FSU Welcomes Appointment Of Dr. Melissa Derby As Race Relations Commissioner

Friday, 16 August 2024, 3:21 pm
Press Release: Free Speech Union

We are thrilled to welcome the appointment of Dr. Melissa Derby to her new position as the Race Relations Commissioner. Dr. Derby was a founding member of the Free Speech Union, and has served on our Council for years. In a time when open discourse on race relations is so fraught, her role will be challenging but crucial, says Jonathan Ayling, Chief Executive of the Free Speech Union.

“Freedom of speech is the cornerstone on which a liberal, democratic human rights framework is founded. For too long, the Human Rights Commission has undermined the foundation on which it was built by neglecting, and even actively opposing, speech rights. Today’s appointment appears to be a course correction.

“Both Dr. Derby’s practical and academic experience makes her well suited to provide desperately needed leadership in the conversation regarding Race Relations.

“We also welcome the appointment of Dr. Stephen Rainbow to his new role as the Chief Human Rights Commissioner. Like Dr. Derby, Dr. Rainbow has a strong history of defending free speech, and supporting the work of the Free Speech Union.

“In a time when major opposition is emerging in our own country from numerous corners against basic human rights, their work and leadership will be vital. We look forward to working with them to champion all Kiwis’ basic right to speak.”

© Scoop Media

