Operation Tirade: Police Expect Dozens More Methamphetamine Lollies Accounted For

Operation Tirade has accounted for 41 ‘lollies’ to date Police have recovered 33 ‘lollies’. Police also believe a further eight lollies have been disposed of No further ‘lollies’ recovered overnight Investigation team following up new information Police now in the process of recovering a further 24 ‘lollies’ Police can advise the investigation surrounding methamphetamine ‘lollies’ disguised as Rinda-branded confectionery continues to develop.

To date, 41 of these lollies have been accounted for by Police.

Overnight, no additional lollies were recovered; no further phone calls were received from members of the public; and no further hospitalisations were reported.

However, as of this afternoon Operation Tirade is currently following up additional information received, Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin says.

“The Auckland City Mission has advised further families notified them that they still have, or disposed of, some lollies.

“The information is that this amounts to a further 24 meth lollies, and Police are in the process of following up with these families.”

Police are working to secure any of these lollies that have not been disposed.

Enquiries are also ongoing into new information that a further five families had also received lollies.

“We are still working to understand how many lollies they received, but initial enquiries suggest they received three on average,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

A standard 120 gram bag of Rinda branded lollies would equate to approximately 40 lollies per bag.

Operation Tirade has so far accounted for 41 lollies, but overall expect this figure to reach at least 65 given this afternoon’s information.

“This figure takes into account the lollies recovered by Police, along with information from affected families who disposed of lollies themselves,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

Police are still working to understand how many bags may have been donated to the Auckland City Mission, and we acknowledge their ongoing assistance.

Police remain open minded about the actual number that could be within the community.

“This aspect of the investigation is still ongoing, as well as understanding how the methamphetamine concealed as Rinda lollies arrived at Auckland City mission,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

“We acknowledge the support of our law enforcement partners with this part of the investigation.”

Police will continue to provide updates on this investigation as these are available.

DO YOU HAVE THESE ‘LOLLIES’? If you have one of the Rinda branded items, contact 105 or 111 quoting the file number 240813/5919.

If you are concerned you may have consumed one of these lollies and are feeling unwell, go to your nearest healthcare provider urgently.

You can also call the national poison line on 0800 764 766.

