Eagle Eyes Help Police Make Arrests

The Police Eagle helicopter has aided Police in making arrests following two separate incidents in Auckland overnight.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook, says Eagle became aware of a vehicle travelling with stolen plates before 7pm last night.

“The vehicle was travelling along Pakuranga Road and units were directed to its location as it pulled into a petrol station in Highland Park.

“Ground units approached the vehicle, and officers noticed drug paraphernalia inside alongside the two occupants.”

A search of the vehicle was invoked, and a quantity of methamphetamine, cannabis, and drug utensils were located, as well as a BB gun.

A 34-year-old man was taken into custody and charges for him are being considered.

“We’re pleased to have made an arrest on this matter,” Inspector Cook says.

Eagle also proved pivotal in responding to a vehicle travelling at reckless speeds.

Inspector Juliet Burgess, Tāmaki Makaurau Road Policing Manager, says this incident began just before 12.30am in Mount Wellington.

“A Police unit recorded a vehicle allegedly being driven at a speed well above the legal limit along the Southern Motorway.

“Officers signalled for the driver to stop, but they fled at speed and were not pursued.”

The Police Eagle helicopter deployed to the area and located the vehicle, monitoring its movements south.

“Eagle followed the vehicle until it stopped at an address in Māngere.

“This sole occupant has then exited the vehicle and tried to run from Police on foot, but a dog unit was able to stop her, and take her into custody,” Inspector Burgess says.

During her arrest, the alleged offender has received a small bite from a Police dog, and she was transported to hospital with a minor injury.

A 33-year-old woman is scheduled to appear in the Manukau District Court on 24 September charged with driving a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner, driving while disqualified and failing to stop when signalled by Police.

Her vehicle was also impounded for six months.

“Reckless behaviour like this puts us all at risk, and our team is happy that we have been able to hold someone accountable.”

