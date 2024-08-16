Assessment Of Catholic Safeguarding Offers Blueprint For Improvement

An independent assessment of Catholic safeguarding protocols and procedures in New Zealand has identified significant progress in many areas, while also highlighting where more work is needed.

Te Rōpū Tautoko, the group which coordinated the Catholic Church’s engagement with the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, last year contracted an independent firm to assess the implementation and suitability of safeguarding culture standards.

The project included a review of safeguarding policies and procedures, as well as dozens of face to-face and online interviews. A team of consultants met with survivors and survivor advocates, Church leaders, safeguarding officers, academics and parishioners to understand the current practice.

It looked specifically at compliance, effectiveness, appropriateness and improvement.

The report, carried out by UK firm GCPS Consulting, was delivered to Church leaders late last month. A summary report has now been published.

“Alongside the critical work being undertaken by the Royal Commission, we wanted to scrutinise our existing standards and strategies and see if they remain fit for purpose,” said Catherine Fyfe, who served as chairperson of Te Rōpū Tautoko, which recently completed its work.

Ms Fyfe said the report commends the Church for much of the work that has been undertaken in recent years. It also points to where some approaches could be better coordinated or where systems, processes and communications need to be enhanced.

“When read in conjunction with the Royal Commission’s findings and recommendations, this report gives the Church a blueprint for further developing our safeguarding policies and procedures,” Ms Fyfe said.

Bishop Steve Lowe, president of the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference, said the report shines a light on places where improvements can tighten the Church’s existing practice.

“It was encouraging to read how a range of approaches are working well, but there are areas where we can take existing efforts further to strengthen them,” Bishop Lowe said.

“We are grateful for the dedicated and knowledgeable people we have guiding our safeguarding initiatives, but it is important that we provide them with the appropriate support and promote collaboration and ongoing development for them.”

Congregational Leaders Conference of Aotearoa New Zealand president Fr Thomas Rouse SSC said the need for increased dialogue with survivors and their representatives was a recommendation that resonated with him.

“The road towards a sense of truth, of justice, of healing is one we must walk with those who have been abused in our settings,” he said.

“I have seen a major shift in that engagement over the past couple of decades, but we have been challenged to do more – and so we must.”

Other recommendations the report makes include:

• Regular public reporting on the number of cases reported to Church authorities; • Ensuring documents are more accessible for people from a range of backgrounds; • Seeking to undertake investigations in a more timely manner;

• Assessing the Church’s allocation of resources on prevention and on responding to complaints and concerns;

• Ensuring safeguarding is embedded in all roles for those working in the Church.

Bishop Lowe and Fr Rouse said their respective organisations will discuss the report in the coming weeks and develop a plan for responding to its recommendations.

That plan would sit alongside the Church’s ongoing review of the Royal Commission’s findings and recommendations.

“We have much to consider, and we are committed to providing the leadership our Church needs at this time to continue the work of creating and maintaining the safest possible environments for all people,” Bishop Lowe said.

The summary report can be found at: https://tautoko.catholic.org.nz/

