Sports Dominate Nominations For Kiwibank New Zealander Of The Year Awards Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure O Aotearoa

The countdown is on, with just 10 days until nominations close for the 2025 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa at midnight Monday 26 August. So far, sports heroes are leading this year’s nominations – with New Zealanders inspired by New Zealand’s Olympic success and Scott Robertson’s exceptional leadership.

Te Koruru Patron of the Awards, Miriama Kamo, says, “We’re seeing a surge in nominations for our nations sportspeople, thanks to New Zealand’s inspiring Olympic campaign and Scott Robertson’s dynamic leadership of the All Blacks on and off the field. These athletes have captured the nation’s hearts, but we want to see even more nominations from across every sector. We all know of someone worthy of recognition – nominating takes just two minutes, but the impact lasts a lifetime”

It’s not just our nations sports stars shining brightly. Following closely are those committed to creating a more sustainable and equitable Aotearoa. These individuals and groups are making significant strides in social wellbeing – including advancements in environmental sustainability, mental health, cultural advocacy, and community development.

Some of this year’s nominated New Zealand Olympians and sportspeople include:

Dame Lisa Carrington DNZM – Flatwater canoeist, Paris 2024 Olympic triple gold medallist, and New Zealand’s most successful Olympian

– Flatwater canoeist, Paris 2024 Olympic triple gold medallist, and New Zealand’s most successful Olympian Ellesse Andrews – Cyclist and Paris 2024 Olympic double gold and silver medallist

– Cyclist and Paris 2024 Olympic double gold and silver medallist Hayden Wilde – Triathlete and Paris 2024 Olympic silver medallist

– Triathlete and Paris 2024 Olympic silver medallist Lydia Ko – Golfer and Paris 2024 Olympic gold medallist

– Golfer and Paris 2024 Olympic gold medallist Sarah Hirini – Rugby sevens player and Paris 2024 Olympic gold medallist

– Rugby sevens player and Paris 2024 Olympic gold medallist Scott Robertson (Razor) – Head coach of the All Blacks

Some notable nominees making significant impact on social wellbeing:

Ethically Kate – Sustainability advocate, ethical living influencer

– Sustainability advocate, ethical living influencer Genevieve Mora – Mental health activist, and co-founder of Voices of Hope

– Mental health activist, and co-founder of Voices of Hope Keegan Jones – Lawyer and founder of The Free Legal Clinic Project

– Lawyer and founder of The Free Legal Clinic Project Nate Wilbourne – 16 year-old conservation and climate justice advocate, founder of Gen-Z Aotearoa

– 16 year-old conservation and climate justice advocate, founder of Gen-Z Aotearoa Shay Wright – Social entrepreneur, and co-founder of Te Whare Hukahuka, Teachfirst NZ, and OurOra

– Social entrepreneur, and co-founder of Te Whare Hukahuka, Teachfirst NZ, and OurOra Taimalelagi Mataio Faafetai (Matt) Brown – Author, family violence activist, founder of She is Not Your Rehab

– Author, family violence activist, founder of She is Not Your Rehab Te Ao Pewhairangi – Te Reo and tikanga Māori advocate, content creator, and commentator

Nominations are open across seven awards categories, celebrating New Zealanders of all ages and walks of life who are making a difference, whether they’re championing our country on the world stage or fostering positive change in local communities, they inspire us all!

Nominations can be made by any member of the public over 15 years of age until Monday 26 August 2024 at

nzawards.org.nz.

For individuals:

Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa

University of Canterbury Young New Zealander of the Year Te Mātātahi o te Tau

Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year Te Mātapuputu o te Tau

Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year Te Pou Toko o te Tau

Spark New Zealand Innovator of the Year Te Pou Whakairo o te Tau

Genesis New Zealand Sustainability Leader of the Year Te Toa Taiao o te Tau

For duos or groups:

Mitre 10 New Zealand Community of the Year Ngā Pou Whirinaki o te Tau

Nominations will then be rigorously evaluated by regional and national judging panels which include sector leaders, independent experts, community leaders, and representatives of the Awards sponsors.

Kiwibank Local Hero Medal recipients are awarded throughout the month of November. Semi-Finalists for the seven award categories are announced December 2024, with the top three Finalists in each award announced February 2025. The Winners will be announced in March 2025 at the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards Gala.

nzawards.org.nz

@nzeroftheyear

© Scoop Media

