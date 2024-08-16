Fatal crash, Te Kamo
Friday, 16 August 2024, 8:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash
in Te Kamo earlier this afternoon.
Emergency services
responded to the single vehicle crash on Church Road at
about 3.13pm.
Sadly, one person was pronounced
deceased at the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit and
Kaumatua attended and an investigation into the cause of the
crash is
underway.
© Scoop Media
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more