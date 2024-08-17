Fatal Crash, Hawke's Bay
Saturday, 17 August 2024, 2:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A woman has died following a crash on Hawke’s Bay
Expressway on Wednesday 14 August.
The vehicle crashed
on the side of SH2, near the Kennedy Road off-ramp, around
12pm.
The driver and sole occupant was critically
injured.
She was transported to Wellington Hospital,
where she sadly died yesterday.
Next-of-kin have been
advised.
