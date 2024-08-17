Fatal Crash, Hawke's Bay

A woman has died following a crash on Hawke’s Bay Expressway on Wednesday 14 August.

The vehicle crashed on the side of SH2, near the Kennedy Road off-ramp, around 12pm.

The driver and sole occupant was critically injured.

She was transported to Wellington Hospital, where she sadly died yesterday.

Next-of-kin have been advised.

