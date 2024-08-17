Forecast Strong Winds May Affect Auckland Harbour Bridge Traffic This Weekend

With strong winds forecast for the city, Auckland drivers are urged to take extra care on the Auckland Harbour Bridge tomorrow (Sunday, 18 August).

To ensure safety, speed limits on the bridge may be reduced, and lanes on the bridge could close if wind gusts reach threshold levels.

Wind gusts are expected tonight and tomorrow morning and are forecast to be at their strongest between one and four pm on Sunday afternoon and may close all lanes on the bridge.

Motorists must drive to the conditions and pay attention to electronic message boards on the motorway. These will show if reduced speed limits, lane closures, or a full closure (depending on wind thresholds) are in place.

If winds are strong and the weather is bad, drivers of high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists should avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.

NZTA/Waka Kotahi will continue to work closely with Metservice to monitor conditions and ensure decisions are based on up-to-date and accurate information on predicted and current wind speeds.

Drivers are encouraged to check road and weather conditions before they travel:

Highway Conditions – Auckland

Metservice Weather Warnings

© Scoop Media

