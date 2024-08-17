CMM Opens New Social Housing Development

14 August 2024: Christchurch Methodist Mission’s (CMM) latest social housing development at 7 Somerfield Street in Spreydon will be opened on Monday 19 August at 3.30pm.

The complex of five newly built permanent homes for families that are homeless is a partnership between Christchurch South Methodist Parish and CMM. The project is one of many around the country that are increasing the housing stock by making Methodist church land available for social housing.

“The Methodist Conference decided a couple of years ago that parishes would make any surplus land available for social housing. CMM has been in conversation with several parishes since then and this is the first local project to be completed, with the parish providing the land and CMM completing the build and managing the houses,” says CMM Executive Director Jill Hawkey.

“With over 200 households in Christchurch on the Government’s social housing register, this project highlights what can be achieved when we work together.”

The Somerfield Street housing development features three 3-bedroom and two 2-bedroom family homes, and has been built with Ministry of Housing and Urban Development support.

“CMM’s ideal is for families to have permanent housing where the rent is set at one-quarter of household income and families are able to settle in a safe and secure neighbourhood,” says Jill. “We’re proud of these modern and comfortable homes, and we’re delighted to give our new tenants a sense of community and belonging.”

