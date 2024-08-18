Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Police Investigating Following Anti-social Road User Event, Hamilton

Sunday, 18 August 2024, 2:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Inspector Neil Faulkner:

Waikato Police are investigating offending by anti-social road users and seeking the public’s help to identify offenders involved in the incident overnight.

Any offending identified will be followed up by our investigation team and appropriate enforcement action will be taken.

Police initially received reports of a large gathering of cars and people at the intersection of Horotiu Road and Great South Road, around 2:15am.

Attending staff initially dispersed the crowds and the vehicles moved on to converge near the Base in Northgate.

The crowd became increasingly hostile to staff deployed to police the event and officers were put at serious risk due to the violent behaviour of many of those involved.

In one instance, a vehicle allegedly reversed at speed towards a police car, in which staff were standing in front of.

Police would like to locate a vehicle of interest, and to identify and speak with the two persons, to assist us with our enquiries into this incident. These images were captured prior to last night’s events.

The behaviour towards Police was dangerous and it was fortunate that no staff or other members of the public were injured.

Four police vehicles were damaged having been rammed by the anti-social road users.

Police are committed to disrupting this activity by breaking it up when it occurs and holding offenders to account.

However, this is an example of how incredibly dangerous these situations can become.

Anyone who has information on illegal or unsafe activity to report this to Police via 105 with as much detail as possible.

Dashcam and video footage of the activity would also assist ongoing enquiries and those in possession of any footage are asked to provide that to Police.

Information can be provided online by clicking ‘update report’ https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

Please refer to file number 240818/1998

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111

