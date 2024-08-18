Palmerston North Police Continue To Investigate Firearms-related Incidents

Detective Sergeant Shelley Ross:

Police are continuing to investigate a shooting outside a bar in Rangitikei Street, Palmerston North, on 13 August.

Police have identified a 31-year-old man who we believe is responsible for the shooting, and we are actively working to locate him.

The victim in this incident is continuing to recover from their injuries and is being assisted by Victim Support.

Two men have been charged in relation to an incident at the same location on 27 July, when an axe was used to damage the front door of the bar. The two men – both aged 18 – have been charged with intentional damage, possession of an offensive weapon, and disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence.

Police can now also confirm that the shooting on Rangitikei Street is not linked to four other firearms-related incidents in Palmerston North recently.

These four incidents occurred on 2 August, 3 August, 9 August and 11 August and have all been evidentially-linked by Police.

On 2 August a firearm was discharged on Moheke Avenue, and on 3 August a similar event occurred in Clyde Crescent.

On 9 August a police car was shot at while attempting to conduct a traffic stop on Tremaine Avenue.

An 18-year-old Horowhenua woman has been charged with using a firearm against law enforcement in relation to this incident. She will appear in Palmerston North District Court on 22 August.

On 11 August a police car was shot at in the suburb of Highbury. Three men were arrested and charged in relation to this incident, and three firearms were seized.

Enquiries into these four incidents are ongoing and further charges will be laid.

Police know that these incidents are causing a significant amount of concern in our community.

We want to reassure Palmerston North residents that this offending is confined to a small group of individuals who are known to each other, and Police are working hard to ensure that all those involved are held to account.

