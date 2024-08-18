Canterbury Motorists Urged To Avoid Unnecessary Travel

Canterbury Police are urging motorists to consider delaying unnecessary travel this afternoon, with conditions poor around the region.

SH73 is closed from Springfield to Castle Hill, with numerous vehicles stuck at Castle Hill and the Lake Lyndon area.

Other alpine areas are also experiencing heavy snowfall.

Elsewhere across the region there have been reports of surface flooding and snow.

Anyone who has to travel is urged to ensure they are doing so with the appropriate equipment, such as snow chains.

We also strongly suggest checking Waka Kotahi’s journey planner [1] before embarking on travel to ensure the roads you intend to travel are still open.

If you are out on the roads please keep your headlights on, slow down, make sure you are observing a cautious following distance, and put any distractions away.

