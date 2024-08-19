Council Slammed By Iwi Over Sewerage Pipeline Through Sacred Land

Members of Tūhourangi, Ngāti Tūmatawera, are publicly protesting council construction of a wastewater pipeline near Lake Rotokākahi, a location considered to be wāhi tapu (a sacred site).

Rotorua Lakes Council is currently underway in its Tarawera Wastewater Reticulation Scheme commencing today 19th August 2024. The project has attracted controversy, particularly around the council's alleged failure to listen to local iwi.

Te Whatanui Leka Skipwith (Tūhourangi) explains:

“We have whānau who passed away during the Tarawera explosion that are possibly still in the whenua, and this sewerage system will have an impact on that.”

The Mt Tarawera eruption of 1886 destroyed many villages and killed over 100 people, making it the country's deadliest recorded volcanic eruption.

The majority of these deaths were Māori.

Skipwith says that the iwi have proposed alternatives to the council, such as rerouting the pipeline so as not to disturb the kōiwi (bones) buried in the area. We are also aware of the massive implications, and environmental damage this sewerage system will have on the native flora and fauna when a leak or blockage occurs.

“Mana whenua have tried time and time again to offer alternative options to ensure the mana of the environment remains intact, and the sewerage system can continue.”

However, the council has continued with construction, even attempting to file an injunction against protestors of the project.

This injunction was denied, with Judge Stephen Clark stating that “There is currently no ongoing concerning behaviour.”

Meanwhile, the iwi continue to oppose the project, calling for the support of the public. Today, the iwi once again decides to occupy and peacefully protect the land.

“Mana whenua will continue to protect our tūpuna, whenua and whānau to ensure all people are respected and the environment is not damaged”

“We ask everyone that has capacity and ability to stand side by side with us today and peacefully protect this whenua, to ensure the well being of the taiao (environment) so that all may observe its wonderful beauty for generations to come”

© Scoop Media

