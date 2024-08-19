Green Light For Harmony Energy Solar Farm In Ōpunake

An independent panel has approved resource consent, subject to conditions, for a solar farm in Ōpunake, South Taranaki.

Harmony Energy NZ #4 applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

The project involves constructing and operating a solar farm at Ihaia Road, Ōpunake, including installing approximately 175,000 solar panels, power stations, substations, a transformer, and a transmission line.

The resource consent conditions are in the decision report on the page linked below.

The decision comes 155 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

Read the Harmony Energy solar farm - Ōpunake decision report

More about fast-track consenting

© Scoop Media

