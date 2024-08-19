Waikato Police Continue To Investigate Offending By Anti-Social Road Users

White ute being sought in relation to anti-social road user offending. Supplied/NZ Police

To be attributed to Detective Sergeant Matt Lee:

Waikato Police are continuing to investigate offending by anti-social road users early on Sunday morning (18 August).

The investigation team is following strong lines of enquiry in relation to the incident where a white ute reversed at speed towards police officers, before striking a police vehicle.

A police officer was knocked to the ground during this incident, sustaining minor injuries. The impact of the ramming was such that any officers caught between the two vehicles would have suffered critical injuries.

We would like to thank all those who have gotten in touch after our appeal for information yesterday.

As a result of information received, we have identified the two people pictured with the white ute on an earlier date and confirmed they were not involved in the events of Sunday morning.

We have also established that the ute was stolen in July and is currently bearing false licence plates.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has information about the occupants of the ute on Sunday morning, or the ute’s current whereabouts.

If you can help, please contact Police via 105 and quote file number 240818/1998.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

