Arrest Made, Ute Recovered After Anti-social Road User Event

Monday, 19 August 2024, 6:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Sergeant Matt Lee:

Waikato Police have today arrested and charged an 18-year-old Ōtorohanga man following the ramming of a police vehicle during an unruly gathering of anti-social road users in Hamilton on Saturday night.

Police have also recovered a freshly painted ute believed to have been involved in the ramming. It comes after the execution of search warrants at two Ōtorohanga properties, and enquiries in Huntly, where the vehicle was located. The man has been charged with intentional damage causing danger to life, dangerous driving, and receiving stolen property. He has been bailed to appear in the Hamilton District Court on Friday.

The vehicle has been seized and taken away for forensic examination.

More than 1000 anti-social road users caused damage to vehicles, and disrupted the community in Hamilton on Saturday night. Over the course of several hours, crowds took part in illegal street racing before hostile individuals began to throwing projectiles, discharging fireworks and shining lasers at Police. Five vehicles were impounded, and Police issued more than 100 infringements, 20 green stickers and eight pink stickers.

The teenager’s charges relate to one of four separate incidents in which Police vehicles were rammed. In this incident, a police officer was knocked to the ground and was lucky to receive only minor injuries. Videos of the event assisted Police in today’s outcomes.

Police are continuing to investigate unlawful behaviour from the weekend, focussing on identifying, locating and taking enforcement action. We want to thank the members of the public who have provided valuable information and our warning to all those involved is that we are continuing to review the video evidence recorded by those who took part in this event, and we will be making every effort to hold people to account for their dangerous and violent actions.

Police want to hear from anyone with information that can assist the ongoing investigation. Information can be provided via 105. Please refer to file number 240818/1998.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

