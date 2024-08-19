Road Blocked, East Taieri - Southern
Monday, 19 August 2024, 9:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Main South Road/SH1 in East Taieri is blocked following a
two-car crash.
It happened just before 7:10pm between
the intersections of Riccarton Road East and Gladfield
Road.
Initial indications suggest one person has
serious injuries.
Traffic is being diverted and
motorists are asked to take alternate
routes.
