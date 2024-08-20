Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Quick Arrests Follow Fast Food Robbery

Tuesday, 20 August 2024, 11:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Supplied/NZ Police

Seven people have been arrested following an aggravated robbery at McDonald’s in Wesley, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

At about 1.28am, Police were notified of a group of offenders smashing their way into the fast food store on Stoddard Road.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend, Auckland City CIB, says the group, who were allegedly armed with hammers and metal poles, gained entry to the restaurant by smashing the store’s windows.

“Staff who were working inside have immediately moved to a secure area.

“Thankfully, no one has been hurt.

“The offenders have allegedly targeted cash before fleeing in the same two vehicles they arrived in.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Friend says shortly after both vehicles were located abandoned on Gifford Avenue and Donald Crescent.

“Staff have reviewed CCTV footage from the wider area and observed another vehicle leave a few minutes later.

“Staff located this vehicle at an address on Dominion Road and Delta were able to track the group to a property where seven people were quickly taken into custody.

“We understand how distressing incidents like these can be for victims and support is being provided to them," he says.

“This type of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“We hope the community can feel reassured that those involved will be held to account.”

Two 18-year-olds, three 17-year-olds and two people aged 16, will appear in Auckland Youth Court today charged with aggravated robbery.

Police have opposed bail for this group.

