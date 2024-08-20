Age No Barrier As Persevering Auckland Mum Conquers RNZAF Recruit Course

Aircraftman Pam Paterson has won this year’s Andrea McNabb Perseverance Cup following the 12-week RNZAF recruit course at Base Woodbourne (Photo/Supplied)

Aucklander Pam Paterson’s 44th birthday will be a hard one to forget.

While many spend their birthdays with family and friends, she was slogging it out on one of the hardest parts of the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) recruit course at RNZAF Base Woodbourne, in Marlborough.

Nicknamed “the longest day”, the exercise pushes recruits to the limits; tackling physical and mental training on minimal sleep to build endurance, team work and resilience. She was the oldest recruit to take on the challenge.

“It was a highlight to complete that on my 44th birthday, getting through the experience with everyone; having a laugh and a cry all at the same time,” Aircraftman Paterson said.

She showed enough grit over the longest day and the 12-week course to be awarded this year’s Andrea McNabb Perseverance Cup, which is awarded to the recruit that best demonstrates the ability to overcome challenges and persevere in the face of adversity.

The RNZAF and its aircraft have been in the background for much of Aircraftman Paterson’s life – she grew up in Greenhithe, near RNZAF Base Auckland, and attended Sunderland Kindergarten, which was in the old married quarters in Hobsonville.

But it wasn’t until recently that she was inspired to enlist.

She had been working in logistics for a small manufacturing company when the spark was a conversation with a work colleague about their son’s journey through training.

“I want to serve my country and be a part of something special. I want to show my kids what can be achieved by working hard and making a difference when called upon to help others, no matter the situation,” she said.

“I want to be challenged, tested and rewarded for my efforts. Most of all I want to provide for my whānau and hope they will follow in my footsteps and serve their country.”

RNZAF recruits go through a 12-week course at Base Woodbourne, learning military drill, weapon training, and field skills.

“The hardest part I have found is the physical side. I have to remember I’m not the same person I was in my 20s, some things have changed,” Aircraftman Paterson said.

“I try my hardest to keep up to the best of my ability and that’s all that I can do.”

And while she may be the oldest recruit on the course, she is looking forward to sharing her wisdom with the next generation.

“I would like to become a sergeant to help guide the younger members coming through the service,” she said.

“You can make the job work for you as long as you’re prepared to work for it. Building resilience and knowing how to get back up after knockdowns.”

She graduated at the end of last week, a celebration of the time she has put in.

“It was amazing to wear the uniform and show my family and friends how far I’ve come,” she said.

