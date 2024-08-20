NZ Police Make Arrests, Seize Drugs, As Part Of Trans-Tasman Taskforce

• 28 search warrants

• 20 arrests

• Over $520,000 cash seized

• Over 260Kg illicit substances seized

• One clandestine laboratory uncovered

• Three firearms seized

Gang members and associates have been arrested, drugs seized, and a clandestine laboratory uncovered as part of a ‘Week of Action’ under Taskforce Morpheus, a joint Australasian taskforce focused on targeting criminal activity committed by motorcycle gangs.

New Zealand Police extended its focus to include both motorcycle gangs and organised criminal groups, filing more than 200 charges against 20 people and seizing more than 260kg of illicit substances.

Clan lab (Photo/Supplied)

Taskforce Morpheus is a joint initiative through which New Zealand Police and all Australian state and territory police, Australian Federal Police, Australian Border Force, Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, Australian Defence Force, and others collaboratively target the highest threat outlaw motorcycle gangs impacting Australia and New Zealand.

New Zealand Police, Department of Corrections and New Zealand Customs Service have taken a coordinated approach to terminating a series of warrants and enforcement action focussed on organised crime groups in New Zealand.

The Week of Action, between Monday 5 and Friday 9 August, saw New Zealand Police execute a nationally co-ordinated plan across Police districts.

Detective Superintendent Greg Williams, Director of the National Organised Crime Group says: “Morpheus has run in conjunction with local New Zealand operations, such as the gang-focused Operation Cobalt — the systematic disruption of serious criminal activity that threatens public safety and wellbeing, including illegal possession and use of firearms, and the illegal manufacture and supply of illicit substances.

Gun seized

“Taskforce Morpheus highlights our strong trans-Tasman relationship, which contributes to an even more effective approach to tackling transnational organised crime in our communities.” Throughout the week, Police executed a number of search warrants in areas including Waikanae, Churton Park, Morningside, Henderson, Silverdale and West Harbour.

Waitematā

On Monday 5 August, Police executed two simultaneous search warrants in Henderson and West Harbour, where a senior gang member and a gang prospect were arrested. Located and seized were 68 LSD tabs, 180g of methamphetamine, and nine unidentified pills. Items consistent with the manufacturing of methamphetamine were also located and seized. At the West Harbour address, Police located a clandestine laboratory where the items for manufacturing methamphetamine, including precursor substances, were uncovered. Along with the illicit substances, Police also located and seized gang clothing, and around $3,000 cash. Two men, aged 29 and 35, were arrested and remanded in custody. They are due to reappear in Waitakere District Court on Wednesday 2 October and Thursday 26 August, facing charges including possession for supply of methamphetamine, and possession of precursor equipment and materials.

Wellington

On Tuesday 6 August, at a Churton Park address, Police arrested a gang associate and seized approximately $20,000 cash, a handgun, around four grams of methamphetamine and items consistent with methamphetamine supply. A 43-year-old man has been charged with possession for supply of methamphetamine, and possession of a handgun and ammunition. He has been remanded in custody following a first appearance and is due to reappear in the Wellington District Court on Thursday 29 August. On Wednesday 7 August, in Waikanae, Police arrested a gang associate and seized around 400 grams of cannabis, 550 millilitres of butanediol (similar to GBL or GHB), psylocibin (magic mushrooms), testosterone, and items consistent with drug dealing. A 44-year-old has been charged with possession for supply of Class B and C substances. He is due to appear in the Porirua District Court on Tuesday 20 August.

Waitematā

On Thursday 8 August, in Dairy Flat, Police, with the assistance of Customs, arrested a patched Rebels gang member. During the execution of a search warrant police seized 58kg of methamphetamine, two handguns and 111 rounds of ammunition. The gang member was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, importation of a Class A drug, and possession of a Class A drug for supply. He was on active charges relating to a clandestine drug lab and has been remanded in custody. Two other joint-operations, involving New Zealand Customs and New Zealand Police, terminating last week also saw drugs and cash seized and assets restrained.

Operation Havana

Operation Havana involved a two-year coordinated investigation into a major Chinese drug smuggling syndicate.

The syndicate, largely based in a south-east Auckland suburb, was disrupted, with 17 search warrants carried out across the city. The disruption of this drug-smuggling ring saw illicit substances and $500,000 in cash seized, and 12 people arrested, with more than 175 charges filed.

The highlights of these seizures include: 183.5kg of methamphetamine, 29 litres of liquid methamphetamine, two kilograms of cocaine, 35.8kg of pseudoephedrine and 16.7kg of MDMA.

Approximately $4 million in assets was also restrained.

Operation Fix

Operation Fix saw three arrests and a total of approximately 180kg of methamphetamine seized in a central Auckland-based operation targeting a Mexican crime syndicate.

One man was arrested when he attempted to flee the country from Auckland Airport, following the discovery of a container filled with scrap metal and 175kg of methamphetamine at Tauranga Port, on Friday 26 July.

Police, supported by Customs, executed search warrants at hotel rooms and Air BnB units located within Auckland’s CBD, uncovering a further five kilograms of methamphetamine and making two further arrests.

Department of Corrections enforcement action against gangs in prison

Corrections staff worked to disrupt the harmful impact that motorcycle gangs can have from within a prison. Co-ordinated custodial security efforts across all 18 prisons focused on intelligence collection and contraband detection, which saw a number of items, including cellphones and tobacco, seized.

Customs placed an increased focus on screening air passengers to identify international travellers with gang affiliations for further risk assessment.

Detective Superintendent Williams says this ‘Week of Action’ was an opportunity to highlight enforcement activity, which Police and our partner agencies regularly undertake.

“Our officers are out across the motu every day targeting unlawful and illegal activity, including that committed by gang members and associates.

“Police remains dedicated to targeting unlawful gang behaviour, via Operation Cobalt enforcement activities, and larger investigations into organised crime groups.

“We know the increased risk and concern that these groups, who are often associated with violent offending, cause, particularly when they involved firearms.

“Through our continued focus on targeting those who put others in harm’s way, we are sending a clear message to gangs that unlawful activity will not be tolerated and will be met with enforcement action.”

Detective Superintendent Williams says NZ Police would like to thank its Australian counterparts for their continued support.

“This highlights our strong relationship, which contributes to an increased understanding of the wider organised crime landscape, and further effectiveness in tackling gangs and trans-national organised crime.”

Watch the Taskforce Morpheus video here:

https://www.facebook.com/NZPolice/videos/2213269492357231

