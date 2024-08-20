Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
NPDC Putting More Fun Into Summer With Accessible Upgrade At Ōkato Pool

Tuesday, 20 August 2024, 12:54 pm
Press Release: NPDC

A new toilet block at Ōkato Pool will make it easier for those with limited mobility. (Photo/Supplied)

NPDC’s Ōkato Pool is now more accessible following an upgrade of the facilities.

The new dual unisex toilet block is fully accessible, with the cubicles big enough to double as changing rooms.

NPDC Aquatics Manager Mike Roberts says the block will make it easier for those with limited mobility, in wheelchairs, or with baby buggies, to use the pool in summer.

“The existing toilets will remain, so we’ve been able to increase the number of loos available while also providing more accessibility for anyone who has trouble with stairs,” he says.

“Ōkato’s actually the second site that we’ve made more accessible for users. We added an accessible toilet to Fitzroy Pool in 2022, and during the next two years we’ll be upgrading the toilets for Waitara and Inglewood pools too.”

The upgrade is just the start of a refreshed look at Ōkato Pool, as a future development will see the entrance altered to make it more accessible too.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing kids and adults enjoying the pool and its facilities this summer,” says Mike.

Fast facts

  • The community pools at Ōkato, Waitara and Inglewood open from mid-November to late March every year.
  • The shallow pool for children at Fitzroy Beach opens at the start of the school summer holidays and closes late February, while the outdoor pools at the Todd Energy Aquatic Centre are open from Labour Weekend until the end of April.
  • There were about 385,000 visits to our five pools during 2023/24.

