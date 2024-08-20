Waiuku Wind Farm Declined Fast-track Consent

An independent panel has declined resource consent for a wind farm in Waiuku, Franklin.

LET Capital Number 3 Limited applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

The project would have involved constructing and operating a wind farm with 13 wind turbine generators to supply electricity to the national grid.

The decision comes 154 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

Read the Waiuku Wind Farm decision report : https://www.epa.govt.nz/fast-track-consenting/referred-projects/waiuku-wind-farm/the-decision/

More about fast-track consenting : https://www.epa.govt.nz/fast-track-consenting

