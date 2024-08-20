Reinstatement Of The Christ Church Cathedral To Be Put On Hold Until Further Funding Found

Following Government’s decision not to provide further funding towards the reinstatement of the Christ Church Cathedral construction will now be paused while all options are considered.

Chair of the Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Limited (CCRL) Mark Stewart confirmed this decision today, saying that without the additional funding support sought from Government, the funding pathway to completion has not been secured.

“It is with a heavy heart that construction will be paused until further funding is found,” Mark Stewart says.

“We care deeply about the reinstatement of the Cathedral, and we are incredibly sad to have to stop construction. However, we understand that the current economic times are tough.”

Mark Stewart said that over the next three months, the site will be demobilised.

“Our priority now is on protecting the Cathedral, making sure it is secure and weather protected.”

“Having recognised the financial challenges, we need to continue to collaborate and engage with the original parties of the reinstatement. Those being the Anglican Church, Government, Council and donors.”

Mark Stewart was clear that the Board is not walking away from reinstatement, nor had it given up on securing a funding pathway.

“We are committed to keeping funding conversations alive with both the Government and the Christchurch City Council, as well as our generous existing and potential donors.”

“We have asked the Council to retain the $7million they have collected via a targeted Cathedral reinstatement rate for our future use.”

Bishop Peter Carrell, Anglican Bishop of Christchurch said that while it was disappointing the Government is not providing any additional funding to assist with the reinstatement at this time, there couldn’t have been a worse time to seek financial support.

“We know many New Zealanders are facing financial challenges at the moment and appreciate that Government has more immediate funding priorities.”

Bishop Carrell says the Christ Church Cathedral was originally built over a long period of time and this was not the first time a lack of funding has halted construction.

“The original foundations were laid in 1864 but worked ceased in 1865 due to lack of money. Eight years later work recommenced, with the building consecrated as Christ Church Cathedral in 1881.

“Anglican fundraising is ongoing, and we remain committed to fundraising towards the Cathedral’s reinstatement. We will also continue the search for international donors.”

Prominent Christchurch businessman and philanthropist Ben Gough says the Government’s decision not to assist with any additional funding was disappointing and unfortunate.

“There is great public interest in ensuring post-earthquake Christchurch’s core becomes a concentrated area focused on commercial and retail development.

“We need a reinstated Cathedral. This will complete the restoration of Cathedral Square – the very heart of our city.

“I hope that the Government will re visit this in the future,” Ben Gough says.

© Scoop Media

