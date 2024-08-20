Arrests As Offenders Disturbed During Aggravated Robbery

Five teenagers had nowhere to go after an aggravated robbery was scuppered in Three Kings.

Police have charged the group, aged between 14 and 17, with aggravated robbery.

Detective Senior Sergeant Laura Hadwen, of Auckland City CIB, says a stolen vehicle parked outside the superette on Duke Street at around 2pm on Monday.

“Five offenders entered the store and ran towards the victim working inside the store,” she says.

“The victim managed to break free and fled the store unharmed.”

Nearby workers heard a commotion and disturbed the offenders.

“While the offenders were trying to access the till, the workers had other ideas and forced the store’s security roller door shut.”

Police had been called and were quickly on scene outside.

“Instead of making a getaway from the store, the door was opened and the five were placed in handcuffs.”

All five will appear in the Auckland Youth Court today, charged with aggravated robbery.

Those charged include three females and two males, and Police will oppose the bail of all five.

“Police acknowledge the community’s action in the incident; deescalating the situation and contacting us so we could take the appropriate action,” Detective Senior Sergeant Hadwen says.

“Investigators right across Auckland are continuing to investigate this violent offending being inflicted against businesses in our community, and charges continue to be laid.”

Yesterday’s arrests come after a 40-year-old man was arrested in Newmarket on Sunday, following an earlier aggravated robbery in Epsom.

Overnight, Police also made seven arrests following an aggravated robbery at the McDonalds on Stoddard Road in Wesley.

Further south, three arrests were made on Sunday night in Manurewa after offenders had fled from an earlier aggravated robbery at a superette on Wallace Road, Māngere Bridge.

Those arrested were aged 11, 14 and 19.

