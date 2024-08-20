SH73 Closed Due To Rock Spills Onto Highway At Rock Shelter

Rocks spilling off the SH73 Rock Shelter in the Otira Gorge today after winter snow and rain in recent days means NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) has closed a section of this highway this afternoon.

“We will update this closure affecting the West Coast side of SH73 at 6 pm tonight, so please check our traffic page if you are coming over Arthur’s Pass in either direction,” says Tresca Forrester, Journey Manager for the West Coast for NZTA.

“The section between Otira and Arthur’s Pass closed around 3 pm this afternoon after crews had been monitoring the debris coming off the Rock Shelter roof earlier today onto the highway either side,” says Ms Forrester.

For updates: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/canterbury/closures/477586

Alternative route: The alternative and slightly longer journey linking Canterbury and Greymouth via the Lewis Pass is SH7, Waipara to Reefton.

© Scoop Media

