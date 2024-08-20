Buses Replace Trains For Union Meeting

Rail passengers in the Wellington Region should expect longer travel times on some off-peak services on Wednesday 21 August because of a union meeting for train staff.

Buses replace all trains during the meeting from 10.30am to 1.30pm. Some off-peak trains will also be bus replaced between 8am and 3pm to allow for union members’ travel time.

Passengers are advised to refer to the PDF bus replacement timetables at the following link: Buses replacing trains » Metlink

Unionised members of Metlink rail operator Transdev will be attending the meeting, affecting the Wairarapa, Hutt Valley, Melling, Johnsonville, and Kāpiti lines.

Metlink group manager Samantha Gain says rail passengers travelling on 21 August should allow extra time for travel.

“We’re grateful for our passengers’ patience and understanding while members of the Rail and Maritime Transport Union attend this important meeting,” Ms Gain says.

“For up-to-date information, passengers can monitor our website, mobile phone app and social media channels.” Ms Gain adds.

Bus replacement posters will be displayed at train stations. For more information, passengers can call Metlink on 0800 801 700.

© Scoop Media

