Indigenous Leaders Join Kiingi Tuheitia As Signatories To Whakaputanga Moana And Tuurama Ariki Declarations

Indigenous leaders have joined Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau te Wherowhero VII as signatories to two historic declarations at Turangawaewae Marae today – one for the protection for whales and one for the use of ancestral knowledge for the betterment of future generations.

Marissa Merculieff of The Aleut Community of St. Paul Island signed He Whakaputanga Moana (declaration for the ocean), which is a Hinemoana Halo – a cloak of protection for whales.

Ngātiwai Rangatira Aperahama Edwards says the declaration calls for whales to be granted legal personhood and outlines a plan for their protection.

“We are grateful for the leadership of our ariki, particularly Kiingi Tuheitia who was a founding signatory of He Whakaputanga Moana in Hawai’i, earlier this year.

“As Te Kiingi said, the sound of our ancestor’s song has become weaker and her habitat is under threat and we must act now.”

He Whakaputanga Moana will ensure that future generations inherit an ocean teeming with life and the songs of whales.

Following the signing of He Whakaputanga Moana, King Pomare XI of Tahiti signed Tuurama Ariki – a declaration by indigenous leaders to use their ancestral knowledge for the betterment of future generations and advocate on issues impacting the planet.

Te Whānau-a-Apanui Rangatira Rikirangi Gage says Kiingi Tuheitia proposed the name of the declaration, which refers to the wisdom of ancestors guiding the journey ahead.

“Signatories to Tuurama Ariki are committed to advocating on issues such as climate change, environmental protection, economic development and globalisation and using indigenous knowledge to help solve some of these challenges.”

The declaration has received widespread support from ariki across Te Moana-nui-aa-Kiwa.

Notes:

Key elements of the He Whakaputanga Moana Declaration:

Recognition of Whale Personhood: The declaration acknowledges whales' inherent mana (spiritual essence) and wairua (life force), recognising them as legal persons with inherent rights.

Rights of Whales: These rights include freedom of movement, natural behaviour development, cultural expression, a healthy environment, and restoration of their populations.

Holistic Whale Protection: The declaration calls for establishing marine protected areas, implementing dynamic rāhui (customary restrictions), and integrating mātauranga Māori (Indigenous knowledge) with science for better whale protection.

Community Empowerment and Collaboration: The declaration emphasizes the crucial role of Polynesian communities and fosters regional collaboration for whale conservation.

Hinemoana Halo Ocean Protection Fund: The establishment of a dedicated fund to support initiatives aligned with the declaration's goals is proposed.

The declaration calls for:

Global Leadership: All nations are urged to recognize the global value of whales and contribute to their protection.

Education and Public Awareness: Raising awareness about the importance of whales and the need for urgent action is a key priority.

Continuous Improvement: The declaration is envisioned as a living document, open to adaptation based on new information and feedback.

Future Generations: Engaging youth in whale conservation efforts is crucial to ensure their continued leadership.

