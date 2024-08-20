Name Release: Clutha Boat Fatality
Tuesday, 20 August 2024, 5:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the person who died
after a vessel capsized on the Jacks Bay Bar on Saturday 17
August.
He was Gareth James Pearson, 54, of Toko
Mouth, Clutha.
Police extend our sympathies to his
family at this difficult
time.
