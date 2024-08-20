Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Serious Crash: State Highway 10, Waipapa

Tuesday, 20 August 2024, 5:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash at the intersection of State Highway 10 and Waipapa West Road.

The crash was reported about 4.25pm and involves a collision between two vehicles.

Initial reports suggest two people involved have serious injuries and two others have minor-to-moderate injuries.

The highway in both directions is blocked and there are significant delays.

Diversions are in place for light vehicles, however the alternative route is not suitable for heavy vehicles.

Motorists are warned to expect delays.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 