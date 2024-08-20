Serious Crash: State Highway 10, Waipapa

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash at the intersection of State Highway 10 and Waipapa West Road.

The crash was reported about 4.25pm and involves a collision between two vehicles.

Initial reports suggest two people involved have serious injuries and two others have minor-to-moderate injuries.

The highway in both directions is blocked and there are significant delays.

Diversions are in place for light vehicles, however the alternative route is not suitable for heavy vehicles.

Motorists are warned to expect delays.

© Scoop Media

