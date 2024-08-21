Queen Charlotte Drive Closer To Completion

A site near Moenui Road is one of two complex repairs recently completed on Queen Charlotte Drive. Photo/Supplied

The road to recovery for Queen Charlotte Drive has taken a large step ahead with the completion of two complex sites between Havelock and Moenui Road on Queen Charlotte Drive this month.

It has been a huge effort from the team to repair these sites, originally damaged in the July 2021 weather event, said Marlborough Roads Manager Steve Murrin.

“The first site near Cullen Point has been under construction since February with temporary works being required before we could start any excavation,” Mr Murrin said. “Following excavation, the crews have built a mechanically stabilised earth or MSE wall, undertaken drainage improvements, reinstated the road and sealed it last week,” he said.

“The completed result is an impressive looking structure, and one of the most complex sites the Recovery team has tackled so far on the project,” he said.

Only 3km down the road, the installation of a new box culvert and road repair has also recently been completed. The large 1.5m diameter precast concrete culvert was installed in stages, before crews repaired the road and sealed it earlier this month.

“Crews have also undertaken bank stabilisation, hydroseeding and reinstated the Link Pathway at this site,” said Mr Murrin.

While these two sites are completed, works are still underway on Queen Charlotte Drive, with a rail iron wall nearing completion near Ngakuta Bay and two new sites about to start. Progress is also being made on other Sounds roads, with drilling investigations to inform designs at four sites on Kenepuru Road, programmed for September.

“Due to the narrowness of the road and size of the drilling unit, these investigations will be completed under night closures, between 6pm and 6am,” Mr Murrin said.

Sealing being undertaken at the MSE wall site near Cullen Point, in preparation for asphalt to be laid. Photo/Supplied.

Locations and Dates of Kenepuru Road Night Closures:

Monday 2 to Wednesday 4 September at Portage Heights, from 3000 Kenepuru Road for 300m towards Kenepuru Heads

at Portage Heights, from 3000 Kenepuru Road for 300m towards Kenepuru Heads Wednesday 4 to Friday 6 September at Portage for 150m prior to the Torea Road intersection (road users will be able to access Portage via Torea Road)

at Portage for 150m prior to the Torea Road intersection (road users will be able to access Portage via Torea Road) Friday 6 to Sunday 8 September at Tara Bay, from 2182 Kenepuru Road for 450m towards Tara Bay Road

at Tara Bay, from 2182 Kenepuru Road for 450m towards Tara Bay Road Sunday 8 to Tuesday 10 September at Broughton Bay from 1773 Kenepuru Road for 200m towards Te Mahia

