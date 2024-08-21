Serious Crash, SH 79, Geraldine

Police are responding to a serious crash that has closed State Highway 79 near Geraldine this afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted about 3.15pm. The crash reportedly involved two vehicles and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

State Highway 79 is closed between Tiplady Road and Kennedy Street. Diversions are being put in place and motorists should expect delays.

