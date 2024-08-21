Serious Crash, SH 79, Geraldine
Wednesday, 21 August 2024, 4:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a serious crash that has closed
State Highway 79 near Geraldine this
afternoon.
Emergency services were alerted about
3.15pm. The crash reportedly involved two vehicles and the
Serious Crash Unit has been notified.
State Highway 79
is closed between Tiplady Road and Kennedy Street.
Diversions are being put in place and motorists should
expect
delays.
