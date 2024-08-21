Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Serious Crash, SH 79, Geraldine

Wednesday, 21 August 2024, 4:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are responding to a serious crash that has closed State Highway 79 near Geraldine this afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted about 3.15pm. The crash reportedly involved two vehicles and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

State Highway 79 is closed between Tiplady Road and Kennedy Street. Diversions are being put in place and motorists should expect delays.

