Walk Without Fear Trust Condemns Attack On North Shore Pensioner

The Walk Without Fear Trust is deeply concerned by the sustained attack on a North Shore pensioner, allegedly perpetrated by a prominent Ponsonby businessman in Auckland last week. This kind of violence must be condemned by the community and adequately addressed by the law.

As a community, we have a responsibility to protect our elderly. The injuries allegedly inflicted on a hearing impaired, 73-year-old victim by a man around 30 years younger are unacceptable and must not be tolerated.

"This is a yet another reminder that violence occurs across all walks of life," said Eugene Bareman, Chairman of the Walk Without Fear Trust. "The victim's physical injuries could have easily been life-threatening and the recovery to his mental well-being is likely to be long term. We must continue to highlight the grave dangers of such attacks reiterate the need for a cultural shift to end the complicit acceptance of street violence.”

The Trust is confident in the police's ability to conduct a thorough investigation and will be watching the outcome in the courts.

We extend our support to the victim and their family during this challenging time. We encourage anyone affected by violence to report it to the authorities even in the absence of serious injuries.

About Walk Without Fear Trust

The Walk Without Fear Trust is a New Zealand charity dedicated to eliminating the coward punch, preventing street violence and creating safer communities. Through education, advocacy, and support, we strive to create a society where everyone feels safe and respected.

