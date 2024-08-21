Southland’s Whitebaiters Show Fintastic Behaviours Before Whitebait Season

The results of a joint operation targeting illegal whitebaiting in Southland has pleased Police, the Department of Conservation, Fisheries of New Zealand, and Te Rūnaka o Ōraka-Aparima.

On Tuesday 20 August, Police conducted an operation at the Waiau River mouth between 7pm and 12am.

Western Southland Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Pete Graham says: “The aim of this operation was to target and apprehend offenders who are partaking in illegal activity, whether this be by fishing prior to the fishing season, participating in anti-social behaviours, or driving impaired.”

Police are pleased to report there were no issues and officers did not observe anyone illegally fishing before the beginning of the whitebaiting season.

“We are proud to see our Southern community abiding by the rules and regulations around whitebaiting season and we hope this activity continues.”

Both Police and the Department of Conservation will continue to work together over the whitebaiting season to monitor any unlawful fishing, anti-social behaviour, or impaired driving.

“To avoid any confusion, we encourage all whitebaiters to educate themselves on the rules and regulations to ensure their 2024 whitebaiting season goes swimmingly.”

The whitebaiting fishing season runs between 1 September and 30 October. For Chatham Islands, it is from 1 December to the last day of February.

Whitebaiting is only permitted on these days between 5am to 8pm, or 6am to 9pm during New Zealand daylight savings time. Any whitebaiting outside of these times is illegal.

“It is important all whitebaiters comply with the whitebait fishing regulations as this will help sustainably manage this precious taonga,” says John McCarroll, Department of Conservation Operations Manager, Murihiku District.

If you see illegal or suspicious happening this whitebaiting season, please call Police immediately on 111.

You can also report information on 105 after the fact, and anonymously through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

Information is available on the Department of Conservation website, https://www.doc.govt.nz/parks-and-recreation/things-to-do/fishing/whitebaiting/

