Spike In Greyhound Deaths Underscores Urgent Need To End Racing

Thirteen greyhounds lost their lives in the 2023/24 racing season, almost doubling the seven reported in the previous season.

SAFE Campaigns Manager Emma Brodie says the increase in fatalities, coupled with a rise in broken bones from 89 to 111, is a clear indication that the inherent dangers of racing cannot be mitigated.

"The greyhound racing industry has had ample opportunity to clean up their act and make improvements, but this increase in deaths on last season is a damning indictment of its ongoing animal welfare failings."

"Even under fierce social and political scrutiny, Greyhound Racing New Zealand has proven incapable of safeguarding the welfare of the dogs in its care."

Most deaths were attributed to front leg fractures, and particularly alarming cases include Big Time Punga, who died due to internal bleeding, and Uhlan Bale, who suffered a spinal injury and later died from blood clots.

"No animal should have to endure broken bones and catastrophic injuries in the name of entertainment and gambling profits," says Brodie.

SAFE is urging Government to enact a ban on greyhound racing without further delay.

Last month, Mexico closed its last dog racing track, leaving New Zealand as one of only five countries where greyhound racing is still practiced.

"The social license of greyhound racing is rapidly waning on a global scale. It’s past time for Aotearoa to follow suit and set a precedent for the humane treatment of greyhounds," says Brodie.

"The continued operation of this industry, with mounting evidence of harm, is indefensible"

"The only meaningful way to protect these dogs and maintain our reputation as world-leaders in animal welfare is to ban greyhound racing."

Notes:

In May 2024, leading animal organisations Dogwatch, HUHA, SAFE and SPCA announced a commitment to assist with the rehoming of greyhounds should a ban be enacted.

A 2022 poll commissioned by SPCA found that 74% of New Zealanders would vote to ban greyhound racing in a referendum.

In March 2024, the Labour Party announced their support for a ban on greyhound racing.

In March 2024, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon reiterated his support for a ban on greyhound racing.

© Scoop Media

