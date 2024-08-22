Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Spike In Greyhound Deaths Underscores Urgent Need To End Racing

Thursday, 22 August 2024, 8:25 am
Press Release: SAFE For Animals

Thirteen greyhounds lost their lives in the 2023/24 racing season, almost doubling the seven reported in the previous season.

SAFE Campaigns Manager Emma Brodie says the increase in fatalities, coupled with a rise in broken bones from 89 to 111, is a clear indication that the inherent dangers of racing cannot be mitigated.

"The greyhound racing industry has had ample opportunity to clean up their act and make improvements, but this increase in deaths on last season is a damning indictment of its ongoing animal welfare failings."

"Even under fierce social and political scrutiny, Greyhound Racing New Zealand has proven incapable of safeguarding the welfare of the dogs in its care."

Most deaths were attributed to front leg fractures, and particularly alarming cases include Big Time Punga, who died due to internal bleeding, and Uhlan Bale, who suffered a spinal injury and later died from blood clots.

"No animal should have to endure broken bones and catastrophic injuries in the name of entertainment and gambling profits," says Brodie.

SAFE is urging Government to enact a ban on greyhound racing without further delay.

Last month, Mexico closed its last dog racing track, leaving New Zealand as one of only five countries where greyhound racing is still practiced.

"The social license of greyhound racing is rapidly waning on a global scale. It’s past time for Aotearoa to follow suit and set a precedent for the humane treatment of greyhounds," says Brodie.

"The continued operation of this industry, with mounting evidence of harm, is indefensible"

"The only meaningful way to protect these dogs and maintain our reputation as world-leaders in animal welfare is to ban greyhound racing."

Notes:

  • In May 2024, leading animal organisations Dogwatch, HUHA, SAFE and SPCA announced a commitment to assist with the rehoming of greyhounds should a ban be enacted.
  • A 2022 poll commissioned by SPCA found that 74% of New Zealanders would vote to ban greyhound racing in a referendum.
  • In March 2024, the Labour Party announced their support for a ban on greyhound racing.
  • In March 2024, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon reiterated his support for a ban on greyhound racing.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from SAFE For Animals on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 